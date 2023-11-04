Open Menu

MoHRE Launches Guidebooks For Private Sector, Emirati Professionals To Raise Awareness On Emiratisation Decisions, Nafis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MoHRE launches guidebooks for private sector, Emirati professionals to raise awareness on Emiratisation decisions, Nafis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched awareness guidebooks for private sector companies and Emirati private sector employees to raise awareness on Emiratisation-related decisions and initiatives, and the benefits provided by both the Ministry and Nafis to support and empower Emirati professionals in the private sector.

Wedad Al Shamlan, Director of the Professional Guidance Department at the Ministry, said, “We are keen to raise awareness and knowledge on the benefits provided by Nafis to Emiratis working or seeking to work in the private sector, whether through financial support or training programmes.

“That is in line with raising awareness among private sector companies about the importance of adhering to Emiratisation decisions and regulations, as well as the legal repercussions that result from non-compliance with these decisions.”

She added, "The Ministry is committed to implementing the UAE government’s strategy on Emiratisation in the private sector, which is considered as a vital sector and an essential contributor to the national economy.

“The guidebooks have been developed to clarify everything related to Nafis, Emiratisation plans, the importance of Emiratis joining the private sector, and the role of our talent in advancing economic and sustainable development in the country.

The awareness guidebook for Emiratis working in the private sector addresses 11 topics, focusing on the Nafis electronic platform, the Regulation of Employment Relationship Law, fake Emiratisation and its administrative penalties, the Unemployment Insurance Scheme, the Wage Protection System (WPS), in addition to information on pension and social security, the career counselling service, an awareness and guidance toolkit, pre-employment termination counselling services, call centre support, and communication channels.

The awareness guidebook for private sector companies covers 9 topics, including Nafis, the Regulation of Employment Relationship Law, Emiratisation targets, complaints about Emiratisation procedures and administrative penalties, the Wage Protection System (WPS), as well as relevant information about pension and social security, pre-employment termination counselling services, call centre support, and communication channels.

The two guidebooks are accessible on the Ministry's website, the Nafis electronic platform, and Nafis’ social media channels.

Related Topics

Social Media UAE From Government Employment

Recent Stories

UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bi ..

UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bilateral relations in science, ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers condolences over earthquake victi ..

1 hour ago
 Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardm ..

Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardment in Gaza

1 hour ago
 EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in Lond ..

EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in London

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and cult ..

Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and culture ambassadors

2 hours ago
Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

2 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Isl ..

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodb ..

Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

3 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF train ..

Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportuniti ..

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Mew Zealand se ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Mew Zealand set 402-run target for Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East