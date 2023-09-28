Open Menu

Nahyan Bin Zayed Visits Liwa Date Festival And Auction

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2023 | 12:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) AL DHAFRA, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, has visited the second edition of Liwa date Festival and Auction.

The event, held under the patronage of H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, is organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Emirates Heritage Club.

Sheikh Nahyan began his visit with a tour of the art exhibition at the festival, which features 205 artworks including photographic images, artistic paintings of palm trees, dates, and the environment of the Al Dhafra region. He also visited the Al Dhafra exhibition that showcases news articles from international newspapers and publications.

