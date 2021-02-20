SEWA to establish meteorological station in Central Region

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) signed an agreement with the Dutch Bundera Consult Company to establish an advanced weather station in the Central Region, to collect data and develop a climate information base to be used in preparing studies on renewable energy projects from wind and solar energy.

The agreement was signed remotely by Saeed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEWA, in the presence of Hamad Al Tunaiji, Director of the Energy Transmission Department at the Authority, and Eric Ernst, Director of the Dutch Bundera Consult Company.

Al Suwaidi stated that the authority is working under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote sustainability and to develop a comprehensive energy strategy to seek the best solutions and technologies to ensure energy efficiency according to the highest standards by encouraging cooperation with all actors.

He stressed that the increasing demand for energy necessitates moving forward in finding appropriate solutions and developing a strategy that forms a future vision for renewable energy studies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Hamad Al Tunaiji, Director of the Energy Transmission Department at SEWA, indicated that the authority is looking forward to starting the preparation of specialised studies to implement a number of new projects in the field of alternative and renewable energy from wind and solar energy.

Eric Ernst, Director of the Dutch Bundera Consult Company, confirmed that the company is keen to cooperate with SEWA, develop partnership relations and exchange information and experiences between the two parties through a specific plan, and will work to establish the station according to the best specifications, while providing modern and advanced data monitoring devices.