Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Meets President Of Zambia

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 11:00 PM

LUSAKA, Zambia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2023) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, during Sheikh Shakhboot’s visit to the capital, Lusaka.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to President Hichilema and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for his country and people.

For his part, President Hichilema conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and President Hichilema also discussed regional issues of common interest, and the prospects of collaboration between the UAE and Zambia in various sectors, including the fields of renewable energy, and logistics.

During the visit, a framework agreement was signed between the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development in Zambia, affirming keenness to enhance cooperation for the benefit of the two countries' common interests.

