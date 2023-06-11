Sharjah Ruler honours Professor Lord Alec Prowers and AUS members of Board of Trustees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, warmly welcomed Professor Lord Alec Prowers, a distinguished founder of the Board of Trustees at the American University of Sharjah.

The meeting, graced also by the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), took place at the university's headquarters.

His Highness conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Professor Lord Alec Prowers for the honorary doctorate he received from the American University of Sharjah. The accolade stands as the highest honour bestowed upon a professor by the university.

His Highness commended the distinguished professor for his exceptional scientific career, remarkable accomplishments, and invaluable contributions to academia.

Together, they delved into compelling scientific topics aimed at advancing knowledge, supporting researchers, and enriching the academic experience for university students.

The meeting concluded with a special gesture from His Highness, as he presented Professor Lord Alec Prowers with the symbolic shield of the American University.

Additionally, several members of the Board of Trustees were honoured for their invaluable service, including Charles Cotton, Hamid Jaffar, Dr. Georgia Nugent, and Riyadh Al Sadik.

Commemorative photographs captured the cherished memories, while His Highness expressed profound gratitude and admiration for their dedicated efforts during their tenure on the board.

He extended his heartfelt wishes for their continued success and prosperity in their future endeavours.