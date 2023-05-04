Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2023 (WAM) – Sorbonne University has organised a Sustainability Day on Campus to educate students on the importance of protecting the environment and making advancements in sustainable practices and technologies accessible to create positive change within their daily lives.

The initiative align's with the university's Go Green 2023 Initiative, which is aimed at raising awareness and cultivating initiatives that address climate change challenges to move towards a more sustainable future.

During the Sustainability Day, attendees can learn about the latest sustainability and ecological conservation developments through engaging activities, conversations, and workshops.

By experiencing interactive elements such as these, students could better understand the importance of recycling, reducing their carbon footprint, and the power of making positive choices for the environment.

Eisa Al Raesi, Head of Students Affairs Department at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, “Such events will lead our students towards a brighter, more sustainable future, and will empower them to make informed sustainable choices that will contribute to a better future and the preservation of our planet."

The event also featured a vibrant and interactive marketplace with exhibitors showcasing the latest, most innovative and revolutionary sustainable development products, services and activities from across the region.

These exhibitors and participants included Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Youth 4 Sustainability, Emirates Nature-WWF, Emirates Green Building Council, The Climate Fresk, The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Air France, Edama Organic Solutions, 3D middle East, Électricité de France, Baker Hughes, Nautica Environmental Solutions LLC, and EcoBuild.