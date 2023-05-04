UrduPoint.com

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Organises Sustainability Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2023 (WAM) – Sorbonne University has organised a Sustainability Day on Campus to educate students on the importance of protecting the environment and making advancements in sustainable practices and technologies accessible to create positive change within their daily lives.

The initiative align's with the university's Go Green 2023 Initiative, which is aimed at raising awareness and cultivating initiatives that address climate change challenges to move towards a more sustainable future.

During the Sustainability Day, attendees can learn about the latest sustainability and ecological conservation developments through engaging activities, conversations, and workshops.

By experiencing interactive elements such as these, students could better understand the importance of recycling, reducing their carbon footprint, and the power of making positive choices for the environment.

Eisa Al Raesi, Head of Students Affairs Department at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, “Such events will lead our students towards a brighter, more sustainable future, and will empower them to make informed sustainable choices that will contribute to a better future and the preservation of our planet."

The event also featured a vibrant and interactive marketplace with exhibitors showcasing the latest, most innovative and revolutionary sustainable development products, services and activities from across the region.

These exhibitors and participants included Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Youth 4 Sustainability, Emirates Nature-WWF, Emirates Green Building Council, The Climate Fresk, The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Air France, Edama Organic Solutions, 3D middle East, Électricité de France, Baker Hughes, Nautica Environmental Solutions LLC, and EcoBuild.

Related Topics

Agriculture France Abu Dhabi Lead Hughes Middle East May Event From

Recent Stories

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

1 hour ago
 UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#03 ..

UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#039; Summit visualising future o ..

1 hour ago
 Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

2 hours ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

2 hours ago
 The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry ..

The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the Preside ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.