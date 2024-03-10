Contribution Of Sargodha Poets For Punjabi Poetry's Development In 21st Century
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The roots of Punjabi language are found in the 7th century as it is considered the degenerated
form of Prakrit language (the language that was used by the Aryas during the 3rd BC to 8th A D)
and became stable in 10th A.D.
As Punjabi poetry became the main source of communication of masses to deliver the message
efficiently and show the reflection of society so Muslim Sufi saints played a very important role
in promoting Punjabi poetry.
By following their footsteps, the poets of Sargodha played an imperative part in development
of Punjabi literature especially the poetry.
There are some eminent Sargodha poets that formed the wonders of Punjabi poetry. They
composed different genres of poetry and spread the message of peace, love and humanity
between the people.
Sargodha remained the historical city in many perspectives. As it is not only the hub of defensive
air forces and green citrus fields but also full of green for it’s literary services. It gave birth to
many famous poets and writers. Ahmed Nadeem Qasimi, Aftab Ahmed Shah, Syed Wasi Shah,
Prof. Haroon Ur Rasheed Tabasum and Muhammad Hayat Bhatti they all belong to Sargodha
and earned fame forever. If we talk specifically about Punjabi poets Syed Qasim Shah, Mehmood
Awan, Wazir Agha, Muhammad Hayat Bhati, Kawish Tamimi and Ghulam Muhammad Dard
earned fame in this field. These poets worked on life philosophy and especially human behaviors.
Following is the case study of a local Muslim Punjabi poet Muhammad Hayat Bhati in Sargodha.
He had a wide scope in Punjabi poetry and added a glorified part in Punjabi literature.
Among famous Punjabi poets one most famous name is Muhammad Hayat Bhatti who is no
doubt called Fakr-e-Sargodha. His poetry gave a new recognition to Sargodha. He has over 400
students in field of poetry including Mehar Ghulam Muhamad Dard, Ashiq Hussain Rahi, Mehar
Nazir Ahmed, Haji Ismail Arshad, Shamshir Sajid, Shahid Kamoka, Muhammad Hanif Bala,
Allah Dita Qaidi, Imtiaz Sialwi and Kawish Tamimi.
He started poetry during his student life in class 6th. He started from the Islamic narratives
and wrote on the bravery of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) in Karbla. He believed that poetry
is God gifted ability but not everyone is blessed with it. It’s only Allah’s will that He blessed
him with that. That’s why he always starts poetic symposium with the name of Almighty Allah
who blessed him with this special power for communication with others effectively.
Muhammad Hayat Bhatti knows very well human behaviors. He knows the ups and downs
of life and human psychology. That’s why he writes on variety of topics covering the important
aspects of human life. For instance ones of Allah, Praise of Holy Prophet (S.A.W.W), beliefs,
advises, humanity, hope, patriotism, romance, praise of beauty, friendship, old memories,
change of time, trust, sincerity of relations, sacrifices, comparisons, peace, relations, respect,
achievements, ups and downs of life, class and status consciousness, glorification of past,
goodwill, interlinking of human with nature, inner feelings, dialogue between friends and travelers,
nature, reality of life, mortality and non living objects as living objects.
Although he started poetry in very early age but he focused on many Punjabi poetry genres including
Hamd, Naat, Qaseeda, Dohry, Sehra, Nazam, Kafi, Ghazal, Musadas and Kabit. There is a wide
path of Punjabi poetry in front of him.
Some of his famous work on the above mentioned genres is as follow:
Hamd: Tu malik makhlooq sari da
Naat: Jadan Naat likhna lafzan di chaan ty
Song: Hik phul motiye da maar k jaga sohniye, Tiktaan do lye ly
Dohre: Assan kadan hun twady laiq jo rehy aan
Ghazal: Hik meean vich do talwarain
Sehra: Athar da sehra
Many famous singers signed his poetry like Allah Ditta Lony waly and his son Nadeem
Loony wala, Mansoor Malangi, Talib Hussain Dard, Arif Lohar, Malika tarunm Noor Jahan
and Zille Huma. They are not only the big name of the singing industry but also have a great
impact on society and have million of followers. They are master of melody and he writes
songs in such a way that they became easier to understand and sing by the singers in
rhythm and flow. It shows the quality work of Muhammad Hayat Bhatti.
He participates in many poetic symposiums all over the Pakistan including Khushab,
Hadali, Soon Sakaisar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Bhera, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhang, Sialkot etc.
His Punjabi poetry book “Hayati Da Painda” published in July 2016, Sargodha in which chief guest
Amir Sultan Cheema (previous M.P.A) appreciated his golden struggle for mother tongue Punjabi
as his work will always remain in heart of Punjabi people. Many famous Punjabi poets participated
in the ceremony like Lateef Shadai, Altaf Bharwana, Mehr Nazir Ahmed, Ashiq Hussain Rahi,
Aqib Satyanwi, Momin Hashmi and Muhammad Hayat Qasami. A poetic symposium was also
conducted for the audience.
Punjabi poetry remained the vital part of Punjabi literature as it promoted the cultural identity
preserved heritage and advocated for social change. It played a role in challenging social norms,
advocating for equality and inspiring movements for justice and empowerment. Punjabi poetry serves
as a reflection of society’s values, struggles, and aspirations, influencing both individual attitude
and collective consciousness. Many Punjabi poets, particularly the Sufi saints, played an important
part in the development of literature. They not only spread the message of peace, love and humanity
but also implemented by their actions.
On the same way the poets from Sargodha step forwarded by dealing the human behavioral psychology
through poetry. Hence, communication and especially through poetry in local Punjabi language between
them formed a strong bond with people which earned fame for them. These poets have significant
social impacts on society.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Time to reign in unruly bikers3 hours ago
-
Inclusive strategy required to increase students’ enrollment in KP4 hours ago
-
Magical influence of ‘Seraiki folk literature’ holds audience of every generation spellbound4 hours ago
-
Musical function mesmerized audience in concluding ceremony of Qalandar Urs7 days ago
-
Living beyond moral, ethical values7 days ago
-
Youth Empowerment: Education vital for economic prosperity7 days ago
-
Besant Hall to hold exhibition on ‘Grandeur of Makli’ on March 211 days ago
-
Painting competition held at Bahawalpur Arts Council11 days ago
-
Unnecessary experiments, socio-economic conditions mar education standards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa12 days ago
-
Businessmen pin great hopes from new government14 days ago
-
Projecting Mughal-era artifacts through digital media to bolster tourism14 days ago
-
Literary and Cultural Festival preparations underway15 days ago