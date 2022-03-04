UrduPoint.com

Cattle Owners Advised To Separate Sick Animals, Use Mosquito Sprays To Avoid LSD Virus

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Cattle owners advised to separate sick animals, use mosquito sprays to avoid LSD virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Sindh government and Fisheries department have advised the owners of cattle to separate their sick animals from healthy ones and use frequently anti-mosquito sprays to save prevent animals from Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), which was being reported recently in the press, electronic and social media.

The disease is being reported in cattle especially in cows, which is identified by veterinary doctors as Lumpy Skin Disease Virus (LSDV).

The disease is being reported in farms at Sanghar, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Khairpur and Karachi, according to a communique.

There are reports of loss of weight and milk production in animals due to the disease.

The origin of the disease is Africa, which has spread to middle East, Asia and Eastern Europe.

In recent years there were reports of outbreak of this disease in Iran, India and some other regional countries.

This is the new animal disease in Pakistan and there is no treatment, medicine or vaccine available for it so far.

It is transmitted by insects feeding on blood such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks.

It carries fever, nodules on the skin and can lead to death, though mortality rate has been found less than 5 percent.

The cattle owners are advised to separate sick animals from healthy ones, keep sheds clean, prevent animals from mosquitoes and biting insects, use mosquito nets, frequently spray farms, animals and premises with anti-insect sprays. In case of disease, report to local authorities and Livestock department.

However, humans are not at risk of developing lumpy skin disease.It is an infections disease in animals.

Although, there is no treatment for LSD, however, non–specific treatment such as antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs and vitamin injections, are usually advised by the authorized veterinary doctors as a secondary treatment.

It has been observed that consumption of meat and milk from LSDV affected animals is not dangerous to human health.

In case of any advice at local level the offices of Additional Director Livestock at each district may be consulted. The office addresses and phone numbers are available on webpage of department of Livestock and Fisheries. Additional helpline is being established in the office of Director Animal Husbandry Hyderabad and Deputy Director Livestock Animal Husbandry Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Africa Iran Europe Drugs Social Media Hyderabad Sukkur Lead Middle East Jamshoro Thatta Sanghar Khairpur May From Government Asia Weight Blood

Recent Stories

Drone camera hits Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at contain ..

Drone camera hits Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at container

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ..

Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ties with all countries: FO

23 minutes ago
 OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boas ..

OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boasting Powerful Performance as A ..

24 minutes ago

â€¢ Aesthetic and Lightweight Business Flagship â€“ The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 20 ..

30 minutes ago
 Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

45 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>