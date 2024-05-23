Open Menu

CM Receives First Flight Of Stranded Students From Kyrgyzstan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 10:20 AM

CM receives first flight of stranded students from Kyrgyzstan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The first flight bringing back stranded students in Kyrgyzstan arrived here at Jinnah International Airport early hours of Thursday and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah received the students on their arrival.

CM Syed Ali Shah informed that 205 students belonged Sindh, stranded in Kyrgyzstan were brought back to Pakistan safely.

He said that the provincial government was in constant communication with the concerned authorities regarding the return of the stranded students.

According to the CM House spokesman, parents and relatives of students were also present at Karachi Airport.

Murad Ali Shah said that the travel expenses from Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan were arranged by the provincial government.

As many as 205 students have so far returned from Kyrgyzstan, including 55 girls and 150 boys, the CM added.

He said that 99 students who returned from Kyrgyzstan belong to Karachi, 22 from Hyderabad, 13 from Khairpur, 15 from Naushehro Feroze, 12 each from Sukkur and Nawabshah, 5 each from Badin, Dadu, Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad, 3 from Tando Adam, 2 each from Jamshoro and Kashmore and one each from Kandhkot, Panoaqil and Tharparkar.

The Chief Minister said that the Sindh government was in touch with the parents of the children and the Pakistani embassy in Kyrgyzstan from day one.

The students said that they were grateful to the Chief Minister Sindh for his support in the hour of need.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Kyrgyzstan Jacobabad Jamshoro Badin Khairpur Dadu Kashmore Tando Adam Tharparkar Kandhkot Murad Ali Shah From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

59 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

2 hours ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

11 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

11 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

11 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

11 hours ago
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

11 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

11 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

11 hours ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..

12 hours ago
 PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

12 hours ago
 PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemorati ..

PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian Pr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan