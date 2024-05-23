CM receives first flight of stranded students from Kyrgyzstan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The first flight bringing back stranded students in Kyrgyzstan arrived here at Jinnah International Airport early hours of Thursday and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah received the students on their arrival.

CM Syed Ali Shah informed that 205 students belonged Sindh, stranded in Kyrgyzstan were brought back to Pakistan safely.

He said that the provincial government was in constant communication with the concerned authorities regarding the return of the stranded students.

According to the CM House spokesman, parents and relatives of students were also present at Karachi Airport.

Murad Ali Shah said that the travel expenses from Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan were arranged by the provincial government.

As many as 205 students have so far returned from Kyrgyzstan, including 55 girls and 150 boys, the CM added.

He said that 99 students who returned from Kyrgyzstan belong to Karachi, 22 from Hyderabad, 13 from Khairpur, 15 from Naushehro Feroze, 12 each from Sukkur and Nawabshah, 5 each from Badin, Dadu, Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad, 3 from Tando Adam, 2 each from Jamshoro and Kashmore and one each from Kandhkot, Panoaqil and Tharparkar.

The Chief Minister said that the Sindh government was in touch with the parents of the children and the Pakistani embassy in Kyrgyzstan from day one.

The students said that they were grateful to the Chief Minister Sindh for his support in the hour of need.