Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Famous Urdu Ghazal Poet Shakeb Jalali Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Death anniversary of famous Urdu Ghazal poet Shakeb Jalali observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The death anniversary of famous urdu Ghazal poet Shakeb Jalali was observed here on Sunday.

His real name was Syed Hassan Rizvi and he was born on October 1, 1934, in Jalal town near Aligarh.

After partition, he came to Pakistan in 1950.

Shakeb Jalali had a unique way of poetry, and gave an innovative tone to Urdu ghazal undoubtedly.

His first poetry collection "Roshni Aye Roshni" was published in 1972, just six years after his tragic death, and included in a few important poetry collections of Urdu. Sang-e-Meel published his complete poetical works as Kulliyat-e-Shakeb Jalali in 2004.

On November 12, 1966, the tragic news of his death made the literary world sad after he committed suicide under a train in Sargodha.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Suicide Aligarh Sargodha October November Sunday Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

11 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

11 hours ago
 Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

11 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

11 hours ago
Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

11 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

11 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

11 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

11 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

11 hours ago
 England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup wi ..

England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup with thumping win

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan