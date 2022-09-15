Farmers advised to cultivate only approved varieties of gram crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The agriculture department has announced approved varieties of gram and advised the farmers to cultivate only proposed varieties for getting best per acre yield.

The approved desi varieties are Blixer 2000, Punjab 2008, Vanhar 2000, Buttle 98, Thal 2006, CM 98, Bhakkar 2011 and Kabli varieties are CM 2008, Noor 2009, and Noor 2013.

A spokesperson to the Research Information Unit Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI), Faisalabad said here Thursday that about 92 percent of gram cultivation was done in Barany areas ----Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Layya and Mianwali districts.

He advised the farmers of northern districts-- Attock and Chakwal to start gram cultivation from September 25 and complete it by October 30.

The farmers in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and central Punjab have been asked to complete cultivation of crops from October 15 to November 15.

The combined cultivation of gram crop and sugarcane September cultivation is also very useful and farmers could cultivate grams through drill or pore in two lines in case of distance of lines from 4 to 4.5 feet in sugarcane crop. The agri expert also recommended two bags of DAP fertilizer per acre.

He said that the government had also announced Rs 2,000 per acre (upto five acres) subsidy through vouchers for registered farmers on cultivation of approved varieties.