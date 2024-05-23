First Flight Carrying 205 Students From Kyrgyzstan Arrives Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The first flight carrying 205 stranded students in Kyrgyzstan here arrived at Jinnah International Airport from Bishkek on Thursday morning and was received by Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.
The parents and relatives of the students belonging to different cities and towns of Sindh, were also present on the occasion.
As many as 205 students on board the flight have returned home with special arrangements made by the provincial government.
Talking to the media at Karachi Airport, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 205 students including 55 girls and 150 boys, have so far been returned while the remaining 180 will soon be brought back. Out of the remaining 180 students 6 are said to be injured but their condition is stable, CM informed.
The CM said out of 205 students who returned from Kyrgyzstan, 99 belong to Karachi, 22 from Hyderabad, 13 from Khairpur, 15 from Naushehro Feroze, 12 each from Sukkur and Nawabshah, 5 each from Badin, Dadu, Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad, 3 from Tando Adam, 2 each from Jamshoro and Kashmore and one each from Kandhkot, Panoaqil and Tharparkar.
Murad Ali Shah said that after the incident that happened with the students in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was contacted and the provincial government made flight arrangements for their return.
The Chief Minister said the Sindh government was in coordination with the parents and the Pakistani embassy in Kyrgyzstan from day one.
The students thanked Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for raising voices and helping the students in Kyrgyzstan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..
PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar
PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian Pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM receives first flight of stranded students from Kyrgyzstan25 minutes ago
-
PM arrives Pakistan10 hours ago
-
Pak envoys express condolences on tragic demise of Iranian President, companions11 hours ago
-
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors11 hours ago
-
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects12 hours ago
-
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials12 hours ago
-
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president12 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy12 hours ago
-
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior Positions12 hours ago
-
Politicians must engage in dialogue for Nation's sake: Musadik Malik12 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE on Thursday12 hours ago
-
3 die after inhaling toxic gases in sewer manhole12 hours ago