Good News For Honey Bees: Plantation Of Millions Of Bair, Palosa Saplings Begins
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 08:58 PM
The Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would plant about 5.240 million Bair plants during the next two years in KP
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would plant about 5.240 million Bair plants during the next two years in KP.
These plants would be planted in southern districts including Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, DI Khan and Koh e Suleman areas during next two years under the National Honey Program.
The KP Forest Department spokesman told APP that about 3,000 beginner beekeepers would be trained in the country through NAVTTC and 15,000 existing beekeepers to be provided soft loans from different banks.
Beesflora enhancement and development of honey forests through 40 established nurseries each having 25,000 plants for producing one million honey plants would be achieved under the program.
He said plantation site at Karak and Kohat districts have been selected for sowing of Bees flora plants on 100 acres of land.
A new type of honey “Margalla” was introduced by Pakistan Council of Agriculture and Research (PCAR) mostly useful for asthma and allergy patients.
“Bair and Kalongi” honey was also brought in markets for the first time in Pakistan.
He said the KP government intends to establish Accreditation Bees Product Standardization Laboratory-cum- Processing Unit at Tarnab Peshawar.
