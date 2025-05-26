IHC Serves Notices In Plea Against Termination Of HEC's ED
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition challenging dismissal of executive director Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr. Zia ul Qayyum.
IHC’s Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case seeking reinstatement of petitioner Zia Qayyum.
During the hearing, petitioner lawyer Imran Shafiq appeared in the court. The court remarked "first let the comments from respondents come and then we will see."
Imran Shafiq Advocate said that the court should issue a restraining order as the institution had issued advertisement for the new appointment against the post.
At this, Justice Inaam said that "We cannot issue such a restraining order, let the answer come first.
The Supreme Court has clear instructions that there should be no interference in the work of institutions and HEC. We will serve notice and seek a response."
The lawyer said that Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum was appointed for four years in accordance with the administrative structure. HEC illegally dismissed the Executive Director from his job, he added. He prayed the court to issue directives for re-scheduling the case in a week.
Justice Inaam said that "I will write in the order regarding the next date." The court issued notice to the parties and adjourned the hearing.
