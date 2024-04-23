Iranian president arrives in Karachi

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2024) Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Karachi on Tuesday. He arrived here after visiting Islamabad and Lahore.

The Sindh government like the provincial government of Punjab announced local holiday to minimize public inconvenience. The authorities also made foolproof security arrangements including air surveillance and temporary internet suspension during the president's visit.

Raisi commenced his official visit to Pakistan by landing in Islamabad on Monday, marking the first visit by a head of state after the February 8 general election.

In Karachi, President Raisi is scheduled to meet with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with a visit to Quaid's mausoleum to pay his respects.

Earlier in the day, President Raisi was greeted warmly by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz upon his arrival in Lahore at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. The president engaged in separate meetings with CM Maryam and Governor Baligh Ur Rehman.

Governor Rehman hosted a luncheon in honor of the visiting delegation.

Acknowledging the influence of Allama Iqbal's poetry, President Raisi expressed Iran's admiration for the renowned poet of the East. He reaffirmed Iran's solidarity with Pakistan on the Palestine issue and expressed a commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy sector.

Besides it, President Raisi paid homage to Allama Iqbal by visiting his mausoleum in Lahore, where he laid a floral wreath and offered prayers. He expressed his admiration for Iqbal's literary legacy in the visitors' book.

Moreover, President Raisi visited the historic Government College University (GCU) in Lahore, where he addressed students and faculty. He emphasized the deep-rooted historical, religious, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran, highlighting the importance of fostering centers of arts and learning. President Raisi underscored the significance of prioritizing arts, sciences, and technology for national advancement.