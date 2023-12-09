Iraqi ambassador calls on CM Naqvi

Open Menu

December 09, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Ambassador of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lafta met Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here on Saturday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest as well as promoting bilateral relations were discussed while matters relating to religious tourism and promotion of culture also came under discussion.

The CM said Pakistan enjoys long-term brotherly relations with Iraq. The relationship of attachment, love and sincerity prevail between the people of Pakistan and Iraq. There is a great potential of religious tourism between the two countries, he added.

The CM apprised that the Punjab government had provided a conducive and favourable environment for the investment. A Facilitation Centre has been established for the investment in Lahore, he added.

Around 20 Federal and provincial departments are available Under One Roof in the Facilitation Centre, he noted. As many as 106 NOCs for foreign investors would be issued in two weeks, he informed.

Mohsin Naqvi informed that such centres in Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and other big cities would become functional in one month. He underlined that there is a need to undertake swift measures for the promotion of religious tourism between Iraq and Punjab.

The Iraqi ambassador acknowledged that CM Mohsin Naqvi is rendering appreciable services for promotion of religious tourism, adding that they want to fully benefit from the current investment opportunities in Punjab along with further strengthening bilateral fraternal relations.

