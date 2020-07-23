Milk seller dies as truck hist his motorcycle

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A milk seller died when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck at Bus Stop near Dera Murad Jamali on Thursday.

According to police, the victim identified as Nazir Ahmed was on way to home after supplying milk to a local hotel when he met the accident.

His body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital by the police and was later handed over to his heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The police registered a case.