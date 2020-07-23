UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Milk Seller Dies As Truck Hist His Motorcycle

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Milk seller dies as truck hist his motorcycle

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A milk seller died when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck at Bus Stop near Dera Murad Jamali on Thursday.

According to police, the victim identified as Nazir Ahmed was on way to home after supplying milk to a local hotel when he met the accident.

His body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital by the police and was later handed over to his heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The police registered a case.

Related Topics

Accident Police Hotel Died Dera Murad Jamali

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

Efforts on to enhance fish breeding: Minister

2 seconds ago

15 contractual employees of PHA regularized

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.