Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule

for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from new Civil Lines, City and islam Nagar

feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station, Langar Makhdoom and Kanwanwala

feeders attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Kathoor, Mochiwala Road, Malari,

Hasan, Piraywal, Ramzan Shaheed, Jhang Road, Railway Road, Mongi Road, Shalimar,

Painsara Road and Hamza Road feeders connected with 132-KV Gojra grid station,

Nia Lahore-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Rail Bazaar feeder

linked with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Hajwairi Park feeder attached

with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Zia Town, Raza Town-I, Chak No.204, Hamdard-I,

Chak No.208 Road and Green Avenue feeders connected with 132-KV SPS grid station,

Gulab, S-II, Nazir Shaheed, Jaranwala Road, Sultani Elasto, Borstal Jail, Edan Valley,

Sultani Fabrics and Lal Kothi feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station,

KTM-I and Scarp Colony feeders linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Model

Town feeder attached with 132-KV Allied grid station, Sufi Di Kothi feeder connected with

132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Saboana feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala

grid station, Mari (SEL) feeder linked with 132-KV Shahkot grid station, Anayat Ali Shah

feeder attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Johar Colony, Gatti, Wapda academy,

Bhaiwala, Yousuf Abad, 500-KV feeders connected with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station,

Sandal feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Saleemi Chowk, Mian

Chowk and Jhal Khannuana feeders linked with 132-KV GIS grid station, Khuda Yar and

Darya Bal feeders attached with 132-KV Mamunkanjan grid station, Korian Road and

al-Faisal feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gojra Road feeder

originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Rasheed Abad feeder linked with

132-KV Agri University grid station, College Road, Rehmania Town and Dar-ul-Ehsan

feeders attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m.

while Jhal, Dar-ul-Ehsan, Khawaja Garden, Ideal Chowk, Hilal Road, Sharif Pura and Montgomery

feeders connected with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will observe shutdown

from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday (October 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bostan-e-Zahra, Circular Road, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk,

Sarfraz Colony, LCM, Data Street, Khan Street, Mian Chowk and General Hospital feeders

originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will remain suspended

from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 15, 2024.