PR Extends Rehman Baba Express Stopover At Mirpur Mathelo Station
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Railways has extended the temporary stoppage at Mirpur Mathelo Railway Station of 47-Up/48-Down Rehman Baba Express, which ply between Peshawar to Karachi, for another three months to facilitate the people of the area.
According to the spokesman of Pakistan Railways (PR), the train runs between Peshawar and Karachi via Rawalpindi, Hafizabad, Sangla Hill and Faisalabad.
