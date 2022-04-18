Prime Minister , Qatari envoy discuss expansion of cooperation in diverse fields

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday here held meeting with ambassador of the State of Qatar Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday here held meeting with ambassador of the State of Qatar Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The ambassador conveyed the message of felicitations from the Qatari leadership on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Recalling the long-standing and fraternal ties between the two countries, he reaffirmed Qatar's desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked the Qatari Ambassador for the messages of felicitations from the Qatari leadership. He underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Qatar and reiterated his resolve to work towards further expansion of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

In particular, the Prime Minister highlighted trade, investment, energy and manpower sectors in this regard.

The Prime Minister appreciated Qatar's role in facilitation of the Afghan peace process and expressed the desire that both Pakistan and Qatar would continue to work together for promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and provision of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

Qatar is home to a large Pakistani diaspora in the Gulf Region. Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial ties resting on the firm foundation of shared faith and values. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.