Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi formally inaugurates Lahore Prime CBD Quaid District

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday formally inaugurated Lahore Prime CBD Quaid District.

Wide roads, excellent underground electricity system, latest sewerage and drainage system, uninterrupted water supply, awe inspiring horticulture and landscaping has been done at Lahore Prime.

Mohsin Naqvi visited the Central Business District (CBD) and inspected the main boulevard besides inspecting the whole route of the under construction boulevard from the Centre Point Gulberg up to Walton Road. He reviewed ongoing construction activities on the under construction boulevard project. He directed to completed the project within the given time frame. He also visited Lahore Prime near Kalma Chowk and issued directions to improve the traffic system.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Lahore Prime, he said that today such an era has been started which would change the skyline of Lahore, adding that Lahore Prime holds the status of a milestone with regard to infrastructure completion of CBD Punjab Quaid District. "We will make Lahore Prime an international business hub." Mohsin Naqvi stated that CBD has fulfilled its another promise. CBD prime was for those people who have already bought their plots. These plots would be sold at a double price then the normal price of Gulberg though balloting. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the credit goes to CBD for developing the area nicely which accrued more prices. CBD has more than adequate area of land available till now and it is our endeavour to allocate additional land to CBD.

"We are trying to make an effort with the CBD to link the main road with the Walton Road and Defence Road" he said.

A new bridge was going to be completed by January and would be linked with the main road, Defence and Walton Road, he said and added that CBD was taking up a project in Garden Town as well. "We are launching a CBD project to resolve traffic problems of Garden Town" he added. CBD has been allotted a land at Ferozepur Road on which CBD was undergoing work. "CBD should earmark a land in Rawalpindi so that we can commence CBD Rawalpindi Project" he noted. "These are such lands of the Punjab government which are getting wasted and we can acquire more than 100 times more revenue from these lands" he said. CBD has to accumulate 500 million Dollars foreign exchange in coming 2 to 3 months. Approval to establish a Diplomatic Enclave in CBD Lahore has been granted and work was ongoing.

Mohsin Naqvi maintained that the whole diplomatic community would be shifted here with the establishment of a Diplomatic Enclave. CBD Rawalpindi has to be commenced immediately and the government was also going to commence work on CBD Multan.

CM Mohsin Naqvi commended CEO Imran Amin of CBD and his whole team on establishing state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Provincial minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore Division, DC, COO CBD, project teams of NLC and NESPAK, prominent personalities doing investments in CBD and CBD partners were also present.