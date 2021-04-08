UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Says Jahangir Tareen Is Important Pillar Of Ruling PTI

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:12 PM

Firdous Ashiq Awan says that all PTI leaders and ministers who were accused of corruption have returned to their position after getting themselves cleared from the charges.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2021) The Punjab government on Thursday said that Jahangir Khan Tareen was an important pillar of the ruling party and had worked hard to bring the PTI to power.

The Punjab government also acknowledged the services of disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

Talking to a local tv, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that all the PTI leaders and ministers who had earlier been accused of corruption had returned to their positions after getting themselves cleared from the charges.

She claimed that the government was taking revengeful action against Tareen.

Jahangir Tareen was accused of corruption in the sugar scandal and multiple cases were filed against him. After appearing in the court, the PTI leader said that his loyalty to Prime Minister Imran Khan was being tested but that he was not parting ways with the PTI.

Firdous Awan said that Tareen would never take a step that would harm PTI, that he had played an important role in forming the Buzdar government and taking forward the policies of the PTI government.

She said: “ Tareen will never want to see PTI getting weak on the political front. In pursuance of PM Khan's mission he played his role as a soldier,”.

Tareen was angry who said that three FIRs were registered against him.

“Out of the 80 sugar mill owners, all they could see was Jahangir Tareen,” said Tareen, questioning why he was being subjected to “revenge”.

The PTI leader had said his “loyalty is being tested”, adding that an inquiry against him, relating to the sugar crisis, was going on for the last year.

He said his and his son’s accounts were frozen.

“Who is doing this and why? Who will benefit from this?” he had asked.

He also sought justice from PTI, saying that he was a friend and why he was being pushed towards animosity. He had said clearly that he was not parting ways with the PTI.

He also did not reject the reports of meeting Zardari.

