Rain With Thunderstorm Forecast For Sindh From April 17 To 19

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Rain with thunderstorm forecast for Sindh from April 17 to 19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain with thunderstorm in different parts of the Sindh province including Karachi from April 17 to April 19.

The rain is forecast in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jamshoro and Sanghar.

The rain is predicted from the night of April 17 to the morning of April 19 in the province.

