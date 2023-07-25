SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes boosting agriculture sector with green artificial intelligence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has emphasized the need of boosting the agriculture sector of the country by adopting the technology of green artificial intelligence.

Green artificial intelligence can revolutionize modern agriculture in Pakistan as the developing countries of the world are getting benefits from this technology to get awareness about weather, soil, water and field, he said and added that implementation of green artificial intelligence will enhance the modern technology in the agriculture sector and also increase in yield per acre.

The Vice-Chancellor stated this addressing the participants at a seminar on green artificial intelligence, hosted by Sindh Agriculture University on Tuesday.

He said that the implementation of modern agriculture systems in Sindh and Balochistan can increase production tremendously. "The developed countries are getting excellent results from this ecosystem including GIS, smart agriculture farming, remote sensing and smart devices therefore we should have to change our traditional agricultural system," he said.

The Dean Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Altaf Siyal said the population is increasing rapidly in the country and there is a need to overcome the food security issue by enhancing production by adopting modern technology in the agriculture sector. The common farmer is unaware to access modern technology and increase yield per acre, he said and added that even progressive farmers are also far away from technology like drones, IOT, GPS and remote sensing as well.

The Project Director Green Artificial Intelligence Project Air Commodore Dr. Tauseef ur Rehman in his address shared his experiences of using Green AI in Punjab and emphasized that there was a dire need for a modern agricultural revolution in Pakistan. "We will start working on the safe use of drone technology, artificial intelligence, GIS system, remote sensing, hydroponic and modern satellite systems and modern equipment", he informed.

The Director, of University advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that Sindh Agriculture University as well as academic and research institutes and the private sector can play a vital role in bringing development in the agriculture sector by introducing modern technology. "Through these types of projects, we can become self-sufficient in the agriculture sector and increase export opportunities with a reduction in import bill", he said.

The Director, Information Technology Centre University of Sindh Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur said that there were highly trained and modern system experts in the centre who can be helpful in the implementation of technology.

Among others, Dr. Tahseen Fatima and Dr. Tanveer Fatima highlighted the links and opportunities for future cooperation with Sindh Agriculture University.