Open Menu

Bushra Ansari Ties Knot With Iqbal Hussain

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2024 | 02:15 PM

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

The actress confirms that she has tied the knot with Iqbal Hussain, a film director, whom she met during shooting of a project.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) Renowned television actress Bushra Ansari tied knot with Film Director Iqbal Hussain.

She officially confirmed her second marriage to Iqbal Hussain during a vlog posted on her YouTube channel, where she candidly discussed her thoughts on entering into marriage at an older age.

Bushra Ansari was previously married to Iqbal Ansari in 1978, and they divorced 36 years later. Meanwhile, Iqbal Hussain's first marriage was with actress and host Farah Hussain.

In the vlog, Iqbal Hussain revealed that their initial encounter occurred in 2016 during the filming of the serial "Sita Bagri." Both were previously divorced and single at the time, and it was during this project that he proposed to Bushra Ansari.

Expressing her perspective on marriage, Bushra emphasized, “I never had immediate plans for remarriage. It took me a year and a half to embrace the idea. Afterward, I introduced Iqbal Hussain to my family, and everyone welcomed him warmly,”.

Reflecting on their respective divorces, Bushra shared that while Iqbal Hussain's divorce preceded hers, she took some time after her own divorce before they crossed paths.

"I had never discussed my divorce with anyone because it took me a year and a half to come to terms with it," she disclosed.

The couple highlighted the importance of women's autonomy in choosing their path post-divorce or after the loss of a partner, challenging the norm where fathers often remarry but mothers are expected to remain single. “If you encounter a sincere companion, there's nothing wrong in starting afresh,” Bushra added.

During the conversation, Iqbal Hussain voiced their intention to challenge societal stereotypes surrounding marriages where the woman is older than the man. They stressed that if one finds a genuine partner in life, there should be no hesitation in embarking on a new journey together.

As rumors of Bushra Ansari and Iqbal Hussain's marriage surfaced in 2019, neither party confirmed nor denied them at the time. However, Bushra Ansari openly discussed her divorce in 2020 and later confirmed her second marriage in 2023 without revealing the identity of her spouse.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Marriage Married Divorce Farah Man Bushra Ansari Women 2016 2019 2020 YouTube Family TV

Recent Stories

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

46 minutes ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

1 hour ago
 Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

3 hours ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

14 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

17 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

19 hours ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

19 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz