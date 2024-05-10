Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Comedian, Writer, Poet Athar Shah Observed

Chand Sahkeel Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Death anniversary of comedian, writer, poet Athar Shah observed

The fourth death anniversary of renowned comedian, artist, writer, and poet Athar Shah Khan famously known as "Mr. Jaidi" was observed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The fourth death anniversary of renowned comedian, artist, writer, and poet Athar Shah Khan famously known as "Mr. Jaidi" was observed on Friday.

He was born on January 1, 1943, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Athar Shah Khan arrived in Lahore in 1947 with his family

Athar Shah started his career as a writer six decades ago from Radio Pakistan and wrote around 700 plays in 20 years. His radio play Rang Hi Rang Jaidi Ke Sang (1973) aired for more than 19 years.

Subsequently, his legendary role as ‘Jaidi’ in Intizar Farmaiye on PTV made him a household name in the country.

His other popular works include Hello Hello, Ba Adab Ba Mulahiza Hoshiyar, Haye Jaidi, Burger Family, Jaidi in Trouble, Laakhon Mein Teen, and Problem House.

His first film as a writer was Bazi which was released in 1970.

The film presented both Muhammad Ali and Nadeem together for the first time. He also wrote the story of the platinum jubilee Punjabi film Manji Kithay Dahwan (1974).

He was especially famous for his funny poetry. He participated in a large number of funny Urdu Mushaira. He was famous for his typical styled funny poetry.

In 2001, he was given the Pride of Performance award by the government of Pakistan.

Athar Shah Khan Jaidi died in Karachi on May 10, 2020, at age 76 after a heart attack.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Attack Film And Movies Died Rampur Muhammad Ali January May 2020 Family From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hocke ..

Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 on Saturday

4 minutes ago
 Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’ ..

Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weeken ..

4 minutes ago
 Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Paris officer 'between life and death' after polic ..

Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting

3 minutes ago
 Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottab ..

Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottabad cricket trophy

52 seconds ago
 Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displa ..

Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displayed at Passco purchase centers

3 minutes ago
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, impro ..

DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, improved care

3 minutes ago
 Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikar ..

Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikarpur

53 seconds ago
 CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks i ..

CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks in diplomatic enclave

3 minutes ago
 Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international ..

Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international Departure JIAP Karachi

12 minutes ago
 Crackdown on smuggled fuel sellers

Crackdown on smuggled fuel sellers

9 minutes ago
 Muqam arrives in Gilgit Baltistan on three-day vis ..

Muqam arrives in Gilgit Baltistan on three-day visit

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz