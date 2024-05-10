Death Anniversary Of Comedian, Writer, Poet Athar Shah Observed
Published May 10, 2024
The fourth death anniversary of renowned comedian, artist, writer, and poet Athar Shah Khan famously known as "Mr. Jaidi" was observed on Friday
He was born on January 1, 1943, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Athar Shah Khan arrived in Lahore in 1947 with his family
Athar Shah started his career as a writer six decades ago from Radio Pakistan and wrote around 700 plays in 20 years. His radio play Rang Hi Rang Jaidi Ke Sang (1973) aired for more than 19 years.
Subsequently, his legendary role as ‘Jaidi’ in Intizar Farmaiye on PTV made him a household name in the country.
His other popular works include Hello Hello, Ba Adab Ba Mulahiza Hoshiyar, Haye Jaidi, Burger Family, Jaidi in Trouble, Laakhon Mein Teen, and Problem House.
His first film as a writer was Bazi which was released in 1970.
The film presented both Muhammad Ali and Nadeem together for the first time. He also wrote the story of the platinum jubilee Punjabi film Manji Kithay Dahwan (1974).
He was especially famous for his funny poetry. He participated in a large number of funny Urdu Mushaira. He was famous for his typical styled funny poetry.
In 2001, he was given the Pride of Performance award by the government of Pakistan.
Athar Shah Khan Jaidi died in Karachi on May 10, 2020, at age 76 after a heart attack.
