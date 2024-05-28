Open Menu

Fiza Ali Stuns With Her Rendition Of “Kahani Suno” At London Fashion Show

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2024 | 02:16 PM

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

Dressed in a black bodycon dress paired with a shimmering silver jacket, Fiza Ali took the stage with a microphone in hand, mesmerizing attendees with her enchanting voice.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2024) Pakistani showbiz star Fiza Ali on Tuesday created a sensation in the music industry with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” originally by singer Kaifi Khalil.

The fourth Rising Pakistan Fashion and Lifestyle Show recently took place in London where Fiza Ali delivered a captivating performance of the hit song “Kahani Suno” drew significant attention from the audience.

Dressed in a black bodycon dress paired with a shimmering silver jacket, Fiza Ali took the stage with a microphone in hand, mesmerizing attendees with her enchanting voice.

Her performance left a lasting impression, with listeners captivated by her vocal talent.

Following the event, Fiza Ali shared a short video of her performance on Instagram. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude, saying, “This was a blast show in London, and I am very grateful for the love and hospitality here,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Showbiz London Fiza Ali Silver Event From Industry Instagram Love

Recent Stories

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

1 hour ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

5 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

17 hours ago
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

17 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

18 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

19 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

19 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

19 hours ago
 PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

21 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz