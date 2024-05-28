Fiza Ali Stuns With Her Rendition Of “Kahani Suno” At London Fashion Show
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2024 | 02:16 PM
Dressed in a black bodycon dress paired with a shimmering silver jacket, Fiza Ali took the stage with a microphone in hand, mesmerizing attendees with her enchanting voice.
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2024) Pakistani showbiz star Fiza Ali on Tuesday created a sensation in the music industry with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” originally by singer Kaifi Khalil.
The fourth Rising Pakistan Fashion and Lifestyle Show recently took place in London where Fiza Ali delivered a captivating performance of the hit song “Kahani Suno” drew significant attention from the audience.
Her performance left a lasting impression, with listeners captivated by her vocal talent.
Following the event, Fiza Ali shared a short video of her performance on Instagram. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude, saying, “This was a blast show in London, and I am very grateful for the love and hospitality here,”.
