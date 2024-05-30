Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date

(@Abdulla99267510)

The dinner date has sparked rumours among the local circles after their pictures went viral on the social media.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2024) Former England football captain Gary Lineker and socialite Jemima Goldsmith sparked rumors of a new romance as they were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date at a Notting Hill restaurant.

The Match Of The Day presenter, aged 63, and Goldsmith, 13 years his junior, were seen laughing and joking during their meal with a female friend.

Lineker emerged from the restaurant carrying boxes of leftovers, while Jemima walked beside him, giggling and keeping her head down.

The pair seemed to be having a great time during their evening out in west London, adding fuel to speculation about their relationship status.