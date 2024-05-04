Open Menu

Hania Aamir Steals Spotlight In Red Saree At Wedding Ceremony

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 04, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Hania Aamir steals spotlight in red saree at wedding ceremony

The actress also shares a short video showcasing her mesmerizing expressions, which garnered widespread admiration and praise from fans across Pakistan and India alike.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2024) Pakistani actress Hania Aamir stole the spotlight at a recent family wedding ceremony with her stunning appearance in a red saree.

A famous designer had designed the attire of the actress for the event.

During the festivities, Aamir graced the occasion with her presence, and captivated the onlookers with her elegance and charm.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a short video showcasing her mesmerizing expressions, which garnered widespread admiration and praise from fans across Pakistan and India alike.

Aamir's radiant presence and captivating aura added a touch of glamour to the event, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

