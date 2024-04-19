Hania enjoys vacations in London

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2024) Hania Aamir, the celebrated Pakistani actress, is currently enjoying her vacation in London and keeping her fans updated with glimpses from her trip abroad.

She reached London after recently performing her first Umrah during the holy month of Ramazan this year.

Through her Instagram, she shares captivating moments from her UK visit, including snapshots amidst London’s lush green parks.

Dressed in a stylish ensemble, she continues to charm her audience with her remarkable roles in various Pakistani dramas such as “Parde Mein Rehne Do,” “Dil Ruba,” “Sang-e-Mah,” and the blockbuster “Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.”

Her posts have quickly gained popularity on social media, amassing over half a million reactions within a day, reflecting her immense fan following in Pakistan and India.