Open Menu

Hania Enjoys Vacations In London

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2024 | 04:01 PM

Hania enjoys vacations in London

The actress reached London after recently performing her first Umrah during the holy month of Ramazan this year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2024) Hania Aamir, the celebrated Pakistani actress, is currently enjoying her vacation in London and keeping her fans updated with glimpses from her trip abroad.

She reached London after recently performing her first Umrah during the holy month of Ramazan this year.

Through her Instagram, she shares captivating moments from her UK visit, including snapshots amidst London’s lush green parks.

Dressed in a stylish ensemble, she continues to charm her audience with her remarkable roles in various Pakistani dramas such as “Parde Mein Rehne Do,” “Dil Ruba,” “Sang-e-Mah,” and the blockbuster “Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.”

Her posts have quickly gained popularity on social media, amassing over half a million reactions within a day, reflecting her immense fan following in Pakistan and India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Social Media Visit London Hania United Kingdom From Million Instagram

Recent Stories

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

35 minutes ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

1 hour ago
 Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

4 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

8 hours ago
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

16 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

16 hours ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

16 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

16 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

16 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

16 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz