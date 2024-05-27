(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) Hardik Pandya's wife, Serbian model and actress Natasha, on Monday responded to the circulating divorce rumors.

In the recent days, the reports of separation between Natasha and Hardik were making the rounds, with Indian media confirming their divorce. However, the couple did not directly address the issue.

Natasha now gave a cryptic response to these rumors.

In a video shared on X, the Serbian model is seen responding to a journalist's question about the rumors regarding the end of her marriage.

When asked about the end of her marriage, Natasha replied, “Thank you very much,”.

Many people believe that this response indicates that the divorce is not just a rumor but a reality.

It may be mentioned here that Hardik Pandya married Bollywood actress Natasha Stankovic on May 31, 2020, in a court in Mumbai, and the couple has a son.

Last year in February, Hardik remarried Natasha, and now Indian media is reporting their separation. However, there has been no confirmation or denial from the couple regarding their separation.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) in March 2024, Hardik Pandya's poor performance led to his wife facing online criticism.