Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

Focusing on her career, Janhvi Kapoor made it clear that her current priority is her work.

MUMBAI: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2024) actress Janhvi Kapoor has dismissed recent rumors suggesting she is set to marry Shikhar Pahariya.

The actress has unequivocally stated that there is no truth to these claims.

The daughter of the late Bollywood icon Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor addressed the speculation, saying, “I recently came across an absurd rumor that I had confirmed a relationship and was planning to get married.

”

The 27-year-old actress is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film, “Mr. And Mrs. Mahi,” and is currently immersed in promoting this sports drama.

Janhvi explained that the false narrative stemmed from the misinterpretation of several articles, which were merged to suggest an impending marriage within a week. She said that this information is entirely inaccurate.