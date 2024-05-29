Open Menu

Janhvi Kapoor Refutes Marriage Rumors With Shikhar Pahariya

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 29, 2024 | 12:45 PM

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

Focusing on her career, Janhvi Kapoor made it clear that her current priority is her work.

MUMBAI: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2024) actress Janhvi Kapoor has dismissed recent rumors suggesting she is set to marry Shikhar Pahariya.

The actress has unequivocally stated that there is no truth to these claims.

The daughter of the late Bollywood icon Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor addressed the speculation, saying, “I recently came across an absurd rumor that I had confirmed a relationship and was planning to get married.

Focusing on her career, Janhvi Kapoor made it clear that her current priority is her work.

The 27-year-old actress is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film, “Mr. And Mrs. Mahi,” and is currently immersed in promoting this sports drama.

Janhvi explained that the false narrative stemmed from the misinterpretation of several articles, which were merged to suggest an impending marriage within a week. She said that this information is entirely inaccurate.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Sports Bollywood Marriage Married Sridevi From

Recent Stories

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

4 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

13 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

18 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

19 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

22 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

22 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

22 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

22 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

23 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz