Mahira Khan Delights At Arijit Singh’s Concert In Dubai
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2024 | 03:24 PM
Actress Mahira Khan gracefully immersed in Singh’s performance while elegantly clad in black attire.
DUBAI: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2024) At a recent concert held in Dubai, renowned playback singer Arijit Singh captivated the audience with his soulful rendition of a song from the Bollywood movie “Raees,” featuring superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan.
Actress Mahira Khan was spotted among the attendees, gracefully immersed in Singh’s performance while elegantly clad in black attire.
An intriguing moment unfolded when Singh initially failed to recognize Khan’s presence, prompting him to express surprise during his interaction with the audience.
Eventually, Singh recalled his past collaboration with Khan and extended his heartfelt gratitude for her attendance.
The incident added a touch of charm and camaraderie to the memorable evening, leaving attendees delighted by both the musical performance and the unexpected reunion between the talented singer and actress.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake5 days ago
-
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa6 days ago
-
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam7 days ago
-
Superstar Muhammad Ali remembered on 93rd birth anniversary11 days ago
-
Hania enjoys vacations in London11 days ago
-
Death anniversary of famous singer,actress Khursheed Bano observed12 days ago
-
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain14 days ago
-
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey25 days ago
-
Famous singer Shaukat Ali death anniversary Shaukat Ali observed28 days ago
-
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title28 days ago
-
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’29 days ago
-
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise1 month ago