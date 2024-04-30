Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

(@Abdulla99267510)

DUBAI: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2024) At a recent concert held in Dubai, renowned playback singer Arijit Singh captivated the audience with his soulful rendition of a song from the Bollywood movie “Raees,” featuring superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan.

Actress Mahira Khan was spotted among the attendees, gracefully immersed in Singh’s performance while elegantly clad in black attire.

An intriguing moment unfolded when Singh initially failed to recognize Khan’s presence, prompting him to express surprise during his interaction with the audience.

Eventually, Singh recalled his past collaboration with Khan and extended his heartfelt gratitude for her attendance.

The incident added a touch of charm and camaraderie to the memorable evening, leaving attendees delighted by both the musical performance and the unexpected reunion between the talented singer and actress.