UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Pay Tribute Late Shuakat Manzoor In Musical Night

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:41 PM

PAL to pay tribute late Shuakat Manzoor in musical night

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a musical night on Thursday to pay tribute to late musician and poet Ustad Shaukat Manzoor, who died in April this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a musical night on Thursday to pay tribute to late musician and poet Ustad Shaukat Manzoor, who died in April this year.

A musical event, presided by famous poet Sarmad Sehbai, will be held under the supervision of Fun Kada Pakistan, Performing Art Circle and Mosiqaar Welfare Trust on June 20 at the conference Hall of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Prominent personalities from cultural and literary circle would share their thoughts and feelings about the late artist to acknowledge the services he rendered in different forms of traditional music of the country.

The event aims to remember his meritorious services delivered in the field of music for which he rightly deserved state level recognition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Died Circle Sarmad Sehbai April June Event From Share

Recent Stories

Raheel Sharif gets one-year extension as IMCTC hea ..

6 minutes ago

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought be ..

3 minutes ago

Italy Seeks to Prevent Libyan Scenario in Venezuel ..

3 minutes ago

Malnutrition claims 7 more lives in Thar

3 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

3 minutes ago

Blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.