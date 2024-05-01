Open Menu

Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About Her Decision To Marry Politician Raghav Chadha

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

The actress says she made her mind within just five minutes of her first interaction with Raghav Chadha.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2024) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra opened up about her decision to tie the knot with politician Raghav Chadha.

“I decided about my marriage with Chadha within just five minutes of first interaction,” disclosed the actress in a recent podcast discussion.

She said that they met for the first time at an event in London.

The actress mentioned her usual greeting protocol but recalled that after meeting Raghav, they made plans for breakfast the next day and had a meal together with their respective teams.

Chopra confessed to initially not knowing much about Raghav and his work, but after their meeting, she took the initiative to gather information about him.

During the discussions, she revealed that within just five minutes of their encounter, she had made up her mind about marriage, contemplating in her heart that she would marry him.

It may be mentioned here that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged vows last year on September 24th at Hotel Leela Palace and Adya Vilas in the city of Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Related Topics

Bollywood Hotel Marriage London Udaipur Parineeti Chopra May September Event

Recent Stories

PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

14 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

3 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

5 hours ago
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

7 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

7 hours ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

19 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz