Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About Her Decision To Marry Politician Raghav Chadha
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2024 | 07:13 PM
The actress says she made her mind within just five minutes of her first interaction with Raghav Chadha.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2024) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra opened up about her decision to tie the knot with politician Raghav Chadha.
“I decided about my marriage with Chadha within just five minutes of first interaction,” disclosed the actress in a recent podcast discussion.
She said that they met for the first time at an event in London.
The actress mentioned her usual greeting protocol but recalled that after meeting Raghav, they made plans for breakfast the next day and had a meal together with their respective teams.
Chopra confessed to initially not knowing much about Raghav and his work, but after their meeting, she took the initiative to gather information about him.
During the discussions, she revealed that within just five minutes of their encounter, she had made up her mind about marriage, contemplating in her heart that she would marry him.
It may be mentioned here that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged vows last year on September 24th at Hotel Leela Palace and Adya Vilas in the city of Udaipur, Rajasthan.
