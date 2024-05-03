Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan  

, ,

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2024) Bollywood's Ranbir Kapoor showered praise on the beauty of Mahira Khan, known for her roles in acclaimed Pakistani films such as "The Legend of Maula Jutt," "Superstar," "Bin Roye," and "Bol."

When asked by the interviewer to name the actor he finds most beautiful, Kapoor initially mentioned Shraddha Kapoor, but then went on to commend Mahira Khan, describing her as exceptionally beautiful.

A video clip circulating on social media captures Bollywood's Ranbir Kapoor, renowned for his roles in movies like 'Animal,' expressing admiration for Mahira Khan's beauty.

Mahira Khan, not only celebrated for her acting prowess but also recognized for her humanitarian efforts as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Organization for Refugees in Pakistan, has earned global acclaim.

In addition to praising Mahira Khan, Kapoor also mentioned Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani as other main beauties in the industry.

This isn't the first time Mahira Khan has garnered attention in India. Back in 2017, her photos with Ranbir Kapoor in New York created quite a buzz. However, beyond her occasional spotlights, Mahira Khan's talent and charisma have consistently earned her admirers on both sides of the border.

Combining her acting talent with her philanthropic endeavors, Mahira Khan has emerged as a beloved figure in Pakistan and beyond, winning hearts internationally.

As a goodwill ambassador, Mahira Khan's influence extends beyond her acting career. Her dedication to humanitarian causes, particularly her work with the United Nations Organization for Refugees in Pakistan, underscores her commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of entertainment.