Ranbir Kapoor Showers Praise On Beauty Of Mahira Khan
, ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2024 | 03:18 PM
Kapoor also mentioned Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani as other main beauties in the industry.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2024) Bollywood's Ranbir Kapoor showered praise on the beauty of Mahira Khan, known for her roles in acclaimed Pakistani films such as "The Legend of Maula Jutt," "Superstar," "Bin Roye," and "Bol."
When asked by the interviewer to name the actor he finds most beautiful, Kapoor initially mentioned Shraddha Kapoor, but then went on to commend Mahira Khan, describing her as exceptionally beautiful.
A video clip circulating on social media captures Bollywood's Ranbir Kapoor, renowned for his roles in movies like 'Animal,' expressing admiration for Mahira Khan's beauty.
Mahira Khan, not only celebrated for her acting prowess but also recognized for her humanitarian efforts as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Organization for Refugees in Pakistan, has earned global acclaim.
In addition to praising Mahira Khan, Kapoor also mentioned Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani as other main beauties in the industry.
This isn't the first time Mahira Khan has garnered attention in India. Back in 2017, her photos with Ranbir Kapoor in New York created quite a buzz. However, beyond her occasional spotlights, Mahira Khan's talent and charisma have consistently earned her admirers on both sides of the border.
Combining her acting talent with her philanthropic endeavors, Mahira Khan has emerged as a beloved figure in Pakistan and beyond, winning hearts internationally.
As a goodwill ambassador, Mahira Khan's influence extends beyond her acting career. Her dedication to humanitarian causes, particularly her work with the United Nations Organization for Refugees in Pakistan, underscores her commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of entertainment.
Recent Stories
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha2 days ago
-
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai3 days ago
-
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake8 days ago
-
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa9 days ago
-
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam10 days ago
-
Superstar Muhammad Ali remembered on 93rd birth anniversary14 days ago
-
Hania enjoys vacations in London14 days ago
-
Death anniversary of famous singer,actress Khursheed Bano observed15 days ago
-
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain17 days ago
-
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey28 days ago
-
Famous singer Shaukat Ali death anniversary Shaukat Ali observed1 month ago
-
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title1 month ago