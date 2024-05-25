Open Menu

Saboor Aly Gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

The actress while taking to the social media expresses gratitude for the UAE authorities for giving the golden visa.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) Pakistani showbiz industry's renowned actress Saboor Aly on Saturday joined the list of other Pakistani actors by obtaining Dubai's Golden Visa.

The actress shared the happy news of receiving the Golden visa on the photo and video sharing app Instagram.

In her post, Saboor Aly wrote, “Thank you, Dubai! I can now call it my home. I finally got my Golden Visa,”.

It may be mentioned here that Dubai's Golden Visa grants a 10-year residency permit, allowing individuals to live, pursue higher education, and access medical facilities in Dubai.

The several other Pakistani showbiz personalities have also previously obtained Dubai's Golden Visa.

