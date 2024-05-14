- Home
Sufi Singer Abida Parveen To Lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister For Culture, Tourism, Antiquities And Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Tuesday said that youth of Sindh have immense potential, but they need a real platform to express their potential, which the Sindh Culture and Tourism Department will provide to them. The world-renowned legend Abida Parveen is the ambassador of Pakistan's recognition and our ancient culture in the whole world, which is an institution herself.
He expressed these views in meeting with internationally renowned Sufi singer Abida Parveen and discussed Sindh Talent Hunt and other issues for the promotion of culture and tourism. The minister said Abida Parveen's presence in the talent hunt program will be a source of encouragement for the youth, we also try to help the new talent in Sindh to learn from a legendary artist like Abida Parveen.
Her support will be no less than an honor for Sindh, he added.
He also invited Abida Parveen to visit Sindh Institute of Music and Performing Art Jamshoro. The Sufi Singer Abida Parveen assured the Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah of her full support for the promotion of Sindh's culture and also accepted the invitation to visit Sindh Institute of Music and Performance Jamshoro.
She said that under the leadership of Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, the Department of Culture and Tourism is taking great initiatives and while her services are always available for the promotion of the culture of Sindh.
