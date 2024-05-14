Open Menu

Sufi Singer Abida Parveen To Lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister For Culture, Tourism, Antiquities And Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah

Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Tuesday said that youth of Sindh have immense potential, but they need a real platform to express their potential, which the Sindh Culture and Tourism Department will provide to them. The world-renowned legend Abida Parveen is the ambassador of Pakistan's recognition and our ancient culture in the whole world, which is an institution herself

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Tuesday said that youth of Sindh have immense potential, but they need a real platform to express their potential, which the Sindh Culture and Tourism Department will provide to them. The world-renowned legend Abida Parveen is the ambassador of Pakistan's recognition and our ancient culture in the whole world, which is an institution herself.

He expressed these views in meeting with internationally renowned Sufi singer Abida Parveen and discussed Sindh Talent Hunt and other issues for the promotion of culture and tourism. The minister said Abida Parveen's presence in the talent hunt program will be a source of encouragement for the youth, we also try to help the new talent in Sindh to learn from a legendary artist like Abida Parveen.

Her support will be no less than an honor for Sindh, he added.

He also invited Abida Parveen to visit Sindh Institute of Music and Performing Art Jamshoro. The Sufi Singer Abida Parveen assured the Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah of her full support for the promotion of Sindh's culture and also accepted the invitation to visit Sindh Institute of Music and Performance Jamshoro.

She said that under the leadership of Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, the Department of Culture and Tourism is taking great initiatives and while her services are always available for the promotion of the culture of Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Music Visit Jamshoro Abida Parveen Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt

Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt

18 minutes ago
 US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports inc ..

US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips

18 minutes ago
 NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & techni ..

NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education

18 minutes ago
 First badge completes driving course at police dri ..

First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO

21 minutes ago
 PM reiterates desire to work with all political fo ..

PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of p ..

21 minutes ago
 D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Att ..

D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors

21 minutes ago
Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in ..

Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP

21 minutes ago
 Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from d ..

Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas

21 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters ..

LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours

25 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional office ..

Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve gov ..

25 minutes ago
 10 injured in different incidents

10 injured in different incidents

25 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz