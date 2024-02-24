Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

(@Abdulla99267510)

The fans and industry insiders eagerly anticipate the premiere of the movie on this esteemed cinematic platform.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) Pakistan's latest festival sensation, "Wakhri: One of a Kind," is set to make its highly anticipated North American debut on March 8th, coinciding with International Women's Day, at the prestigious South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.

Abid Aziz Merchant, the film's producer, shared the exciting news on his Instagram page alongside Iram.

He said that International Women's Day which is March 8 will be the day to release “Wakhri”.

He said, “Wakhri will have its North American premiere at SXSW, a globally renowned film festival recognized for launching exceptional films,"Abid.

Directed by Iram Parveen Bilal, the film premiered in Pakistani cinemas on January 5th.

"Wakhri" narrates the story of a widowed school teacher whose life takes an unexpected turn when her candid social media posts thrust her into the limelight overnight.

Highlighting the significance of the film's selection, Abid remarked, "Wakhri is in the spotlight at SXSW, alongside notable feature films from across the globe.

The film will be screened four times during the Festival on March 8, 10, and 14."

With its debut at SXSW, Wakhri is poised to captivate audiences and establish itself internationally, further cementing its place in the film industry.

The journey of bringing Wakhri to the big screen has been marked by significant milestones, including participation in the Locarno Film Festival's Open Doors Hub in 2018, the Cannes Cinefondation L'Atelier in 2019, and presence at the Busan Asian Project Market in 2022. Recently, the film also featured at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival, where renowned international stars showcased their work.

As an unlikely influencer, she grapples with raising her 10-year-old child while navigating hidden identities and societal norms. Wakhri unfolds as a poignant exploration of women's struggles to assert themselves and carve out space, both in the digital realm and real life.

