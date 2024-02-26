Karachi Heroes win softball event

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) In a superb display of talent during the men's and women's softball event at the 18th Sindh Games, Karachi Heroes lifted the titles of men's and women's events in style.

The men's final was played at the KMC sports Complex, Kashmir Road. Karachi won the gold medal by defeating Sukkur by 12-2 after a one-sided contest. Sukkur won the silver medal while Hyderabad got the bronze medal.

In the women's final, Karachi defeated Larkana by a margin of 14-3 to win the gold, Larkana won the silver, while Hyderabad won the bronze medal.

Vice President of Softball Federation of Pakistan Farah Saeed, President of Sindh Softball Association Prof. Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah, CEO of Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed, Softball Federation President Asif Azeem, Chairperson Yasmin Hyder, Vice President Tehmina Asif and Director of Siccotel Abdul Wahab distributed trophies, medals and souvenir among the players and officials.

In the men's final, Karachi scored 12 runs in 3 innings. Shah Rukh Khan, Arbaz Ijaz and Mueez Khan scored 2 runs each.

Sukkur scored 2 runs in 3 innings.

In the Women’s final, Karachi scored 14 runs in 3 innings. Muskan and Sabin scored 3 three runs each and Manahil and Disha scored two runs. For Larkana Fauzia and Ameena scored 1 each.

In the men's championship event, Kamran Shah of Hyderabad was the best catcher, Muhammad Munaf of Sukkur was the best hitter and Karachi's Faraz Ijaz was adjudged the best pitcher.

In the women's event, Mercline Pervez of Karachi was the best catcher, Fozia Baloch of Larkana was the best pitcher and Sabeen Gul of Karachi was awarded the best hitter award.

On the occasion, chief guest Farah Saeed said organizing Sindh Games not only provided ample of opportunities for athletes to exhibit their talents, but also the spirit of mutual harmony, sportsmanship, and love among them.

SSA President Dr. Farhan Essa lauded all teams for showing excellent discipline during the event.

He said the players who performed prominently in the championship would be invited to the training camp of the Sindh team participating in the National Softball Championship.