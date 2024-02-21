Open Menu

PSL 9: Mulan Sultans Beat Lahore Qalandars By Five Wickets

 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan who scored 82, remain unbeaten in the event so far in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2024) Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in hand, and six balls remaining at Multan ground on Wednesday night.

Lahore Qalandars set a 167-run target for Multan Sultans.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 82 and led his side to chase the target.

Lahore Qalandars bowlers once again failed to defend the target, they started off well by getting two quick wickets, Rizwan held the innings together and at one stage Qalandars felt they are back in the game with the wicket of Rizwan but it was Iftikhar's at the end who wipes out all their hopes.

The Qalandars, having won the toss, chose to bat first in their match against Multan Sultans at Multan cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

This match marks the seventh encounter of the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.

Lahore Qalandars, having lost two matches previously, are determined to secure victory in their third match. Conversely, Multan Sultans have emerged victorious in both of their preceding matches.

In an earlier match of the day, Karachi Kings clinched a 7-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi, largely credited to Kieron Pollard's aggressive innings, which propelled the Kings to triumph.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

More Stories From Sports