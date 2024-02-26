Three Test Cricketers To Take Part In Level-1 Coaching Course
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2024 | 05:35 PM
The course will be conducted by ICC approved tutors, Hafiz Sajjad Akbar, Imran Abbas, Kamran Hussain and Rahat Abbas.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2024) Three Test cricketers Aamer Malik (14 Tests, 24 ODIs), Naved Latif (1 Test, 11 ODIs) and Saleem Elahi (13 Tests, 48 ODIs), are among the 32 participants to take part in a four-day Level-1 coaching course in Multan from 27 February. The course will take place at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan and will conclude on Friday, 1 March.
The course will be conducted by ICC approved tutors, Hafiz Sajjad Akbar, Imran Abbas, Kamran Hussain and Rahat Abbas. The participants will be taught the basics of coaching skills including, communication, coaching philosophy, planning and preparation.
At the conclusion of the course, the participants will be given three months to complete their assignments. The successful participants will be awarded Level 1 coaching certificates.
The Level-1 course in Multan, will be fourth Level-1 course organised this year by the Coach education Department of National cricket academy, headed by Shahid Mahboob, former Test cricketer. Last month, the department conducted level-1 courses in Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Karachi between 8 to 22 January.
Participants (in alphabetical order): Aamer Malik, Abdul Wahab, Adeel Basit, Ali Mustafa, Ali Zohib, Arslan Ali, Asif Ali Khan, Asif Ghafoor, Asif Mahmood, Azeem Ahmad Akhter, Babar Ali, Inam Javed, Mohammad Arsalan Khan, Mohammad Hassan Jamil, Mohammad Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Dilawar, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Shabeer, Muhammad Waris, Muhammad Riaz Amin, Naeem Uddin, Naved Latif, Naveed Khan, Saadat Ullah Khan, Saleem Elahi, Shahid Nawaz, Sohail Fazal, Syed Kumail Abbas Naqvi, Tanzeel Ismail, Zakir Ali and Zawwar Ahmad
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time
Stock markets mostly lower on profit-taking after tech surge
Japan Moon lander revives after lunar night
PSX stays bullish, gains 490 more points
AIOU aims to digitize examination process
WB to arrange municipal services in rural areas: DC
Symposium on 'Silent Spring' fosters dialogue on urbanization, climate Impacts
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
PCB gets 2 High-Performance Centres
Engro revenues show robust growth of 35% in 2023
Smartphone makers bet on AI to boost sales
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win7 minutes ago
-
PHF form committee for Hockey Club scrutiny in KP1 hour ago
-
Karachi Heroes win softball event2 hours ago
-
Gill, Jurel help India clinch Test series against England2 hours ago
-
PCB gets 2 High-Performance Centres1 second ago
-
Chaklala Club victorious in Football match2 hours ago
-
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB3 hours ago
-
Gill, Jurel help India clinch Test series against England4 hours ago
-
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?4 hours ago
-
Gill, Jurel help India clinch Test series against England4 hours ago
-
Combined efforts lead team to victory: Coach20 hours ago
-
Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by 13 runs21 hours ago