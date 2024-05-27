Weather Update: Temperature May Rise Upto 44 Celsius Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2024 | 12:47 PM
There is no chance of rain today, and the weather will remain hot and dry throughout the day.
LAHORE : ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2028) The Lahore weather is expected to remain hot and dry in Lahore as temperature may reach 44 Celsius.
The Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature in the city of gardens, Lahore, is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius while the maximum could reach up to 44 degrees Celsius.
There is no chance of rain today, and the weather will remain hot and dry throughout the day.
According to the weather forecasters’ statistics, the humidity level in Lahore has reached 35%, while the wind speed has been recorded at 5 kilometers per hour.
On the other hand, the Director General of PDMA has stated that the heatwave in the southern Punjab districts of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan could be severe.
As per the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, all relevant departments are on alert.
He further mentioned that heatwave counters have been established in all hospitals, and instructions have been given to ensure the availability of medicines to prevent heat stroke.
Recent Stories
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
More Stories From Weather
-
Heatwave conditions to prevail in plains; isolated rain likely in KP, northern side3 days ago
-
Heatwave conditions to prevail in most parts of country:PMD4 days ago
-
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave4 days ago
-
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current week:PMD5 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather to persist in Sukkur division5 days ago
-
Heatwave across Pakistan: essential precautions to stay safe6 days ago
-
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C7 days ago
-
PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerned institutions7 days ago
-
PMD advises citizens to adopt precautionary measure amid heat wave conditions7 days ago
-
District administration Matiari takes measures to combat heat wave7 days ago
-
'No chance of heatwave in Karachi' for now, Chief Meteorologist7 days ago
-
Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district7 days ago