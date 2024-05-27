Open Menu

Weather Update: Temperature May Rise Upto 44 Celsius Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2024 | 12:47 PM

There is no chance of rain today, and the weather will remain hot and dry throughout the day.

LAHORE : ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2028) The Lahore weather is expected to remain hot and dry in Lahore as temperature may reach 44 Celsius.

The Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature in the city of gardens, Lahore, is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius while the maximum could reach up to 44 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather forecasters’ statistics, the humidity level in Lahore has reached 35%, while the wind speed has been recorded at 5 kilometers per hour.

On the other hand, the Director General of PDMA has stated that the heatwave in the southern Punjab districts of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan could be severe.

As per the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, all relevant departments are on alert.

He further mentioned that heatwave counters have been established in all hospitals, and instructions have been given to ensure the availability of medicines to prevent heat stroke.

