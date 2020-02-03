ASEAN Reliable Partner in Forming Indivisible Security in Asia-Pacific Region - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

Moscow views the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a reliable partner and an associate in shaping an open and balanced system of security in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

Earlier in the day, ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi arrived in Moscow to hold talks with the Russian foreign minister, as well as with the ministers of economic development, finance, science and higher education during his working visit, lasting until Tuesday.

"We view ASEAN as a reliable partner, as a like-minded associate in creating an open and balanced architecture of equal and indivisible security in the Asia-Pacific region with 10 ASEAN member countries being in the core of the system," Lavrov said during the meeting.

He added that cooperation with ASEAN was being developed on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and Eastern Economic Forum, attended by its member countries.

"We expect ASEAN to take part in the respective conferences at the highest level this year as well," Lavrov said.

ASEAN is a regional organization that was established in 1967 to boost the economy and promote regional peace and stability. ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, while Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the United States are also members of the ASEAN Regional Forum.