UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASEAN Reliable Partner In Forming Indivisible Security In Asia-Pacific Region - Lavrov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:44 PM

ASEAN Reliable Partner in Forming Indivisible Security in Asia-Pacific Region - Lavrov

Moscow views the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a reliable partner and an associate in shaping an open and balanced system of security in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Moscow views the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a reliable partner and an associate in shaping an open and balanced system of security in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi arrived in Moscow to hold talks with the Russian foreign minister, as well as with the ministers of economic development, finance, science and higher education during his working visit, lasting until Tuesday.

"We view ASEAN as a reliable partner, as a like-minded associate in creating an open and balanced architecture of equal and indivisible security in the Asia-Pacific region with 10 ASEAN member countries being in the core of the system," Lavrov said during the meeting.

He added that cooperation with ASEAN was being developed on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and Eastern Economic Forum, attended by its member countries.

"We expect ASEAN to take part in the respective conferences at the highest level this year as well," Lavrov said.

ASEAN is a regional organization that was established in 1967 to boost the economy and promote regional peace and stability. ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, while Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the United States are also members of the ASEAN Regional Forum.

Related Topics

India Thailand Australia Education Moscow Russia China Visit St. Petersburg Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Japan South Korea United States Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

16 minutes ago

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

16 minutes ago

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

31 minutes ago

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

31 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

41 minutes ago

Tickets for Rawalpindi Test go on sale tomorrow

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.