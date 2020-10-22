(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) A millimeter-thick ash from the Bezymianny volcano, which erupted on Thursday in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, has covered two settlements in the peninsula, a regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Friday in a statement.

The volcano spewed out a cloud of ash about 9,000 meters high prompting local authorities to issue the highest aviation alert level.

"A slight fall of ash, up to 1 millimeter [0.04 inches] thick, was recorded in Kamchatka in the Lazo and Atlasovo settlements of the Milkovsky district.

According to Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), ash fallout in settlements occurred as a result of ash release on Bezymianny volcano on October 22," the statement read.

Authorities recommended locals in Lazo and Atlasovo to close windows and stay indoors. At the same time, the ministry said that the situation is not life-threatening.

Kamchatka falls within the Pacific Ocean's Ring of Fire and regularly sees volcanic and seismic activity.