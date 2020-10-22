UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bezymianny Volcano's Ash Covers 2 Settlements In Russia's Kamchatka - Emergencies Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:32 PM

Bezymianny Volcano's Ash Covers 2 Settlements in Russia's Kamchatka - Emergencies Ministry

A millimeter-thick ash from the Bezymianny volcano, which erupted on Thursday in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, has covered two settlements in the peninsula, a regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Friday in a statement

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) A millimeter-thick ash from the Bezymianny volcano, which erupted on Thursday in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, has covered two settlements in the peninsula, a regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Friday in a statement.

The volcano spewed out a cloud of ash about 9,000 meters high prompting local authorities to issue the highest aviation alert level.

"A slight fall of ash, up to 1 millimeter [0.04 inches] thick, was recorded in Kamchatka in the Lazo and Atlasovo settlements of the Milkovsky district.

According to Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), ash fallout in settlements occurred as a result of ash release on Bezymianny volcano on October 22," the statement read.

Authorities recommended locals in Lazo and Atlasovo to close windows and stay indoors. At the same time, the ministry said that the situation is not life-threatening.

Kamchatka falls within the Pacific Ocean's Ring of Fire and regularly sees volcanic and seismic activity.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Alert Same October From

Recent Stories

COAS visits areas at Chamb Sector along with LoC

2 minutes ago

1,000 aircrafts fly over UAE airspace a day: GACA

5 minutes ago

PM CM to inaugurate Orange Line project on Oct 25t ..

8 minutes ago

China's investment increases in Belt and Road coun ..

3 minutes ago

About 10,000 fans allowed at Chinese football fina ..

3 minutes ago

MWMC prepares plan to keep city roads, markets cle ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.