Biden Calls on Congress to Adopt Agreement Between Rail Unions, Operators to Avert Strike

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) President Joe Biden called on Congress to immediately adopt the tentative agreement between railroad worker unions and operators in order to avert a nationwide strike in December that could cripple the rail system in the United States.

"I am calling on Congress to pass legislation immediately to adopt the Tentative Agreement between railroad workers and operators - without any modifications or delay - to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown," Biden said on Monday.

The deal provides a 24% pay raise for rail workers in addition to improved health care benefits and the ability of operating craft workers to take unscheduled leave for medical needs, Biden said.