UrduPoint.com

Biden Calls On Congress To Adopt Agreement Between Rail Unions, Operators To Avert Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Biden Calls on Congress to Adopt Agreement Between Rail Unions, Operators to Avert Strike

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) President Joe Biden called on Congress to immediately adopt the tentative agreement between railroad worker unions and operators in order to avert a nationwide strike in December that could cripple the rail system in the United States.

"I am calling on Congress to pass legislation immediately to adopt the Tentative Agreement between railroad workers and operators - without any modifications or delay - to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown," Biden said on Monday.

The deal provides a 24% pay raise for rail workers in addition to improved health care benefits and the ability of operating craft workers to take unscheduled leave for medical needs, Biden said.

Related Topics

United States December Congress Agreement

Recent Stories

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

3 hours ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

3 hours ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

4 hours ago
 Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from toda ..

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

4 hours ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

4 hours ago
 US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.