WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) President Joe Biden has renewed the Declaration of National Emergency in connection with Russia's alleged interference with the electoral processes of the United States and other "harmful activities," the White House said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday.

"I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024 with respect to specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," Biden wrote in the letter.

These activities included efforts to undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners, engaging in and facilitating malicious cyber-enabled activities against the United States and using transnational corruption to influence foreign governments, the letter said.

These and other Russian government-fostered activities "continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," Biden wrote.

In addition, the letter accused Russia of undermining security in countries and regions important to US national security and violating well-established principles of international law.

Russia vehemently denies ever attempting to interfere in electoral processes in other countries.