Biden Says Seeking War Crimes Trial for Putin, Will Impose More Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he is seeking further evidence collection for a possible war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin after images from the city of Bucha emerged seeming to depict dead civilians, which Moscow has called a staged provocation.

"Well, the truth of the matter, you saw what happened in Bucha. (Putin) is a war criminal. But we have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue to fight and we have to get all the details so we can have a war crimes trial," Biden told reporters.

The United States cannot independently verify the reports of alleged atrocities in Bucha, a senior defense official said on Monday. Russian personnel already left the area days before the images emerged, leading Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to label them a provocative "fake attack" and call for a UN Security Council meeting on the situation.