UrduPoint.com

Biden To Announce Ban On Ghost Gun Kits - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Biden to Announce Ban on Ghost Gun Kits - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden will announce on Monday a ban on ghost gun kits in an effort to crack down on unserialized, privately-made firearms, the White House said.

"Today, the President and Deputy Attorney General will announce that the U.S. Department of Justice has issued a final rule to rein in the proliferation of 'ghost guns' - unserialized, privately-made firearms that law enforcement are increasingly recovering at crime scenes in cities across the country," the statement read.

The rule will ban manufacturing of the most accessible ghost guns, which are available for purchase online without any background checks and can be easily assembled into a working firearm at home, the White House explained.

"This rule clarifies that these kits qualify as 'firearms' under the Gun Control Act, and that commercial manufacturers of such kits must therefore become licensed and include serial numbers on the kits' frame or receiver, and commercial sellers of these kits must become federally licensed and run background checks prior to a sale - just like they have to do with other commercially-made firearms," it added.

The White House complained that the number of ghost guns recovered by law enforcement officers has increased 10 times since 2016 to 20,000 last year. "Because ghost guns lack the serial numbers marked on other firearms, law enforcement has an exceedingly difficult time tracing a ghost gun found at a crime scene back to an individual purchaser," the administration said.

Biden also plans to enhance capabilities of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), including with the nomination of former US Attorney Steve Dettelbach as director of ATF, according to the statement.

In addition, the administration will require federally licensed firearms dealers to retain key records until they shut down their business or licensed activity.

Related Topics

Business White House Sale 2016

Recent Stories

Pakistan to Pursue Closer Ties With Russia Under N ..

Pakistan to Pursue Closer Ties With Russia Under New Prime Minister - Pakistani ..

12 minutes ago
 2 dengue virus cases reported in Punjab

2 dengue virus cases reported in Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road accident

Motorcyclist dies in road accident

13 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Says Sent Protest Note to Polish M ..

Russian Embassy Says Sent Protest Note to Polish Ministry Over Seized Diplomatic ..

13 minutes ago
 Twitter Shares Fall After Musk Says He Will Not Jo ..

Twitter Shares Fall After Musk Says He Will Not Join Board

13 minutes ago
 China to firmly adhere to friendly policy towards ..

China to firmly adhere to friendly policy towards Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.