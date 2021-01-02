Bitcoin Hits New Record Price of $33,000

(@FahadShabbir)

Bitcoin spiked to over $33,000 on Saturday, rallying over 10 percent to yet another record high within hours after hitting the $30,000 psychological watershed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Bitcoin spiked to over $33,000 on Saturday, rallying over 10 percent to yet another record high within hours after hitting the $30,000 psychological watershed.

According to CoinMarketCap website, which calculates the average off more than 20 exchanges, the cryptocurrency was trading at $32,408 by 16:41 GMT.

Binance, a major crypto exchange, had the world's most popular cryptocurrency peak 12.28 percent at over $33,000 before dipping to $32,875.